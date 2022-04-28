Tempur Sealy International gains after earnings topper

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) moved higher in early trading after the company edged past estimates with its Q1 earnings report.

Sales rose 19.8% during the quarter, consisting of an increase of 5.5% in the North America business segment and an increase of 98.6% in the International business segment, which was primarily driven by the acquisition of Dreams in August of 2021.

Gross margin was 42.2% of sales vs. 44.0% a year ago.

Operating income came in at $188.6M vs. $188.4M a year ago.

Tempur Sealy (TPX) ended the quarter with total debt of $2.7B and consolidated indebtedness less netted cash of $2.6B. Leverage was 2.25X based on the ratio of consolidated indebtedness less netted cash to adjusted EBITDA for the trailing twelve months.

Looking ahead, Tempur Sealy (TPX) expects revenue growth of at least 10% and EPS of $3.20 to $3.40 vs. $3.36 consensus. TPX said it believes it has competitive advantages that have resulted in continued global market share gains.

CEO Scott Thompson: "We are continuing to invest in various initiatives this year, including expanding our manufacturing capabilities, growing our direct to consumer channel both online and in-store, and transitioning to an enhanced ERP system. These investments will position the Company well to drive long-term growth."

Shares of Temput Sealy International (TPX) rose 3.36% premarket to $27.70 following the earnings topper.