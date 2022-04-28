Bearish sentiment surges to highest since post-Financial Crisis

The AAII measure of investor sentiment showed a huge gain in the number of bears Thursday.

Those who are bearish, or think stock prices will fall over the next six months, jumped to 59.4% or the week ended April 27, up from 43.9% the week before. That's the highest level since 2009.

The shift to bearish was mainly from those who were neutral on stocks, which dropped to 24.2% from 37.3%. Bulls dipped to 16.4% from 18.9%. That's three weeks in a row below 20% for bulls and just the 34th time the reading has been below 20% in the history of the survey.

"AAII Bulls -2 to 16.4% But those Bears. Holy Bearishness Batman!" technical analyst Helene Meisler, who tracks the survey, tweeted. "59.4% (+15), highest since 70% in March 09!! Bull/Bear Spread -43, most since March 09 at -51."

The S&P (SP500) (NYSEARCA:SPY) is down 2% so far this week and down 7.7% for the month. The Nasdaq 100 (NDX) (NASDAQ:QQQ) is down 2.7% this week and down 12.4% in April.

Goldman Sachs said recently investors should steer clear of pure growth or pure value.

