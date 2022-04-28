Abiomed Non-GAAP EPS of $1.16 beats by $0.11, revenue of $270M beats by $2.33M

Apr. 28, 2022 7:02 AM ETAbiomed, Inc. (ABMD)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Abiomed press release (NASDAQ:ABMD): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.16 beats by $0.11.
  • Revenue of $270M (+11.9% Y/Y) beats by $2.33M.

  • FY23 outlook: The company anticipates fiscal year 2023 global revenue to be in the range of $1.14 billion to $1.18 billion, representing 13% to 17% growth in constant currency and 11% to 15% growth on a reported basis compared to fiscal year 2022. The company is also giving its fiscal year 2023 guidance for GAAP operating margin to be in the range of 23% to 24%.

