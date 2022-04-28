McDonald's Non-GAAP EPS of $2.28 beats by $0.11, revenue of $5.67B beats by $100M
Apr. 28, 2022 7:03 AM ETMcDonald's Corporation (MCD)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- McDonald's press release (NYSE:MCD): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.28 beats by $0.11.
- Revenue of $5.67B (+10.7% Y/Y) beats by $100M.
- Shares +0.35% PM.
- Global comparable sales increased 11.8%, reflecting positive comparable sales across all segments.
- The company temporarily suspended operations during the quarter in Russia and Ukraine as a result of the military conflict in the region. Results included $27M of costs related to the continuation of employee salaries, lease and supplier payments, as well as $100 million of costs for inventory in the Company's supply chain that likely will be disposed of due to restaurants being temporarily closed.