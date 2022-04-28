Pitney Bowes Non-GAAP EPS of $0.08, revenue of $927M
Apr. 28, 2022 7:05 AM ETPitney Bowes Inc. (PBI)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Pitney Bowes press release (NYSE:PBI): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.08.
- Revenue of $927M (+1.3% Y/Y).
- Adjusted EBIT in the quarter was $53 million, an increase of 6 percent from the comparable quarter in 2021
- GAAP cash from operations in the quarter was $11 million
- Free cash flow was a net use of $30 million versus a net use of $1 million in first quarter 2021; year-over-year decrease was driven primarily by changes in working capital.
The Company continues to expect annual revenue and adjusted EBIT to grow over prior year in the low-to-mid single digit range. Additionally, we expect to generate similar levels of free cash flow in 2022 as 2021.
The Company will adjust 2022 guidance should macroeconomic conditions warrant.