Pitney Bowes Non-GAAP EPS of $0.08, revenue of $927M

Apr. 28, 2022 7:05 AM ETPitney Bowes Inc. (PBI)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Pitney Bowes press release (NYSE:PBI): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.08.
  • Revenue of $927M (+1.3% Y/Y).
  • Adjusted EBIT in the quarter was $53 million, an increase of 6 percent from the comparable quarter in 2021
  • GAAP cash from operations in the quarter was $11 million
  • Free cash flow was a net use of $30 million versus a net use of $1 million in first quarter 2021; year-over-year decrease was driven primarily by changes in working capital.

  • The Company continues to expect annual revenue and adjusted EBIT to grow over prior year in the low-to-mid single digit range. Additionally, we expect to generate similar levels of free cash flow in 2022 as 2021.

  • The Company will adjust 2022 guidance should macroeconomic conditions warrant.

