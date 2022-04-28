Keurig Dr Pepper Non-GAAP EPS of $0.33 in-line, revenue of $3.08B beats by $70M
Apr. 28, 2022 7:05 AM ETKeurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Keurig Dr Pepper press release (NASDAQ:KDP): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.33 in-line.
- Revenue of $3.08B (+6.2% Y/Y) beats by $70M.
- The company raised its guidance for constant currency net sales growth in 2022 to the high-single-digit range and reaffirmed its guidance for Adjusted diluted EPS growth in 2022 in the mid-single-digit range.
- The company continues to expect EPS performance versus 2021 to strengthen throughout the year, with Adjusted diluted EPS growth reaching the high-single-digit range in the second half of 2022, in line with the Company's long-term algorithm.