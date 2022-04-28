Keurig Dr Pepper Non-GAAP EPS of $0.33 in-line, revenue of $3.08B beats by $70M

Apr. 28, 2022 7:05 AM ETKeurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Keurig Dr Pepper press release (NASDAQ:KDP): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.33 in-line.
  • Revenue of $3.08B (+6.2% Y/Y) beats by $70M.
  • The company raised its guidance for constant currency net sales growth in 2022 to the high-single-digit range and reaffirmed its guidance for Adjusted diluted EPS growth in 2022 in the mid-single-digit range.
  • The company continues to expect EPS performance versus 2021 to strengthen throughout the year, with Adjusted diluted EPS growth reaching the high-single-digit range in the second half of 2022, in line with the Company's long-term algorithm.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.