International Paper Non-GAAP EPS of $0.76 beats by $0.20, revenue of $5.24B beats by $280M
Apr. 28, 2022 7:05 AM ETInternational Paper Company (IP)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- International Paper press release (NYSE:IP): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.76 beats by $0.20.
- Revenue of $5.24B (+14.2% Y/Y) beats by $280M.
- $40 million of earnings achieved from Building a Better IP initiatives
- cash provided by operations of $588 million
- Share repurchases of $406 million
- Actively pursuing strategic options, including a sale of equity investment in Ilim Group
"We are accelerating value creation through our Building a Better IP set of initiatives and are confident in our full-year target of $200 to $225 million of incremental earnings. In the first quarter we achieved $40 million of earnings through these actions." said Mark Sutton, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer