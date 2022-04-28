International Paper Non-GAAP EPS of $0.76 beats by $0.20, revenue of $5.24B beats by $280M

Apr. 28, 2022 7:05 AM ETInternational Paper Company (IP)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • International Paper press release (NYSE:IP): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.76 beats by $0.20.
  • Revenue of $5.24B (+14.2% Y/Y) beats by $280M.
  • $40 million of earnings achieved from Building a Better IP initiatives
  • cash provided by operations of $588 million
  • Share repurchases of $406 million
  • Actively pursuing strategic options, including a sale of equity investment in Ilim Group

  • "We are accelerating value creation through our Building a Better IP set of initiatives and are confident in our full-year target of $200 to $225 million of incremental earnings. In the first quarter we achieved $40 million of earnings through these actions." said Mark Sutton, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

