NovoCure GAAP EPS of -$0.04 beats by $0.15, revenue of $137.55M beats by $3.26M
Apr. 28, 2022 7:06 AM ETNovoCure Limited (NVCR)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- NovoCure press release (NASDAQ:NVCR): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.04 beats by $0.15.
- Revenue of $137.55M (+2.1% Y/Y) beats by $3.26M.
- Gross margin for the quarter was 80%.
- As of March 31, 2022, there were 3,549 active patients on therapy. Active patients from North America, EMEA and Japan contributed 2,257, 965 and 327 active patients, respectively.
- 2022 Outlook: We expect to achieve active patient growth between 2% to 5% in 2022, in-line with the growth rate experienced in the first quarter of 2022. Longer term, the company continues to expect further adoption in its core GBM business.