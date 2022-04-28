NovoCure GAAP EPS of -$0.04 beats by $0.15, revenue of $137.55M beats by $3.26M

Apr. 28, 2022 7:06 AM ETNovoCure Limited (NVCR)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • NovoCure press release (NASDAQ:NVCR): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.04 beats by $0.15.
  • Revenue of $137.55M (+2.1% Y/Y) beats by $3.26M.
  • Gross margin for the quarter was 80%. 
  • As of March 31, 2022, there were 3,549 active patients on therapy. Active patients from North America, EMEA and Japan contributed 2,257, 965 and 327 active patients, respectively.
  • 2022 Outlook: We expect to achieve active patient growth between 2% to 5% in 2022, in-line with the growth rate experienced in the first quarter of 2022. Longer term, the company continues to expect further adoption in its core GBM business.
