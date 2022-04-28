First Citizens BancShares Non-GAAP EPS of $18.95, revenue of $1.5B

Apr. 28, 2022 7:09 AM ETFirst Citizens BancShares, Inc. (FCNCA)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • First Citizens BancShares press release (NASDAQ:FCNCA): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $18.95.
  • Revenue of $1.5B (+215.1% Y/Y).
  • Return on average assets for the first quarter of 2022 was 1.00%, down from 1.16% for the comparable quarter in 2021.
  • The ACL was $848 million or 1.29% of total loans at March 31, 2022, compared to $178 million or 0.55% of total loans at December 31, 2021.
  • Total loans were $65.5 billion, an increase of $33.2 billion since December 31, 2021.
  • BancShares remained well-capitalized with a total risk-based capital ratio of 14.46%, a Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 12.39%, a Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 11.34% and a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.43%.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.