First Citizens BancShares Non-GAAP EPS of $18.95, revenue of $1.5B
Apr. 28, 2022 7:09 AM ETFirst Citizens BancShares, Inc. (FCNCA)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- First Citizens BancShares press release (NASDAQ:FCNCA): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $18.95.
- Revenue of $1.5B (+215.1% Y/Y).
- Return on average assets for the first quarter of 2022 was 1.00%, down from 1.16% for the comparable quarter in 2021.
- The ACL was $848 million or 1.29% of total loans at March 31, 2022, compared to $178 million or 0.55% of total loans at December 31, 2021.
- Total loans were $65.5 billion, an increase of $33.2 billion since December 31, 2021.
- BancShares remained well-capitalized with a total risk-based capital ratio of 14.46%, a Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 12.39%, a Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 11.34% and a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.43%.