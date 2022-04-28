Hershey rides pricing benefit, strong demand to earnings topper

Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) pushed higher in early trading after reporting organic sales rose 11.5% in Q1 off strong demand and higher pricing.

The pricing benefit added 6.9 points to growth during the quarter. Volume drove an incremental 4.6-point benefit driven by the replenishment of distributor inventory levels in the North America Confectionery segment as well as favorable price elasticities. Sales from the acquisition of Pretzels, Dot's and Lily's were a 4.6-point benefit and foreign exchange was not material in the first quarter.

Adjusted gross margin came in at 45.8% of sales to match the mark from last year. Net price realization, a timing benefit related to the inventory valuation method and fixed cost leverage benefited adjusted gross margin in the quarter, but were offset by broad-based supply chain inflation, increased labor investments and elevated costs to service higher-than-expected demand. Unfavorable mix, driven by recent acquisitions and the accelerated growth of the North America Salty Snacks segment, also contributed to the offset.

Looking ahead, Hershey raised guidance for FY22 for a view of revenue of +10% to +12% vs. a prior view for +8% to +10%. The food company sees EPS of +10 to +12% vs. a prior view for +9% to +11%.

Hershey (HSY) said the primary drivers of the increased outlook are sustained consumer demand and favorable price elasticities across all segments along with increased visibility into customer orders and programs of the recently acquired Dot's and Pretzels businesses. The food company also said incremental profit from higher sales is expected to be partially offset by supply chain inflation and higher costs to serve incremental demand, resulting in slightly higher adjusted earnings per share growth.

Shares of Hershey (HSY) rose 1.65% in premarket action to $225.90 following the earnings topper.