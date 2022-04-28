Ares closes $5B in Q1 direct lending origination activity, beats Q1 revenue led by fee-related earnings growth
Apr. 28, 2022 7:14 AM ETAres Management Corporation (ARES)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) announced that funds managed by its Credit Group closed ~$5B in U.S. direct lending commitments across 54 transactions during Q1 2022 and ~$35B in direct lending commitments across 287 transactions in past 12-months period ending Mar.31, 2022.
- This compares to the $3.6B in commitments closed on 45 transactions during Q1 2021 and ~$14.5B in commitments for 168 transactions in year ago period.
- In its Q1, Ares Management reported GAAP net income of $45.9M or $0.24/share compared to $58.4M or $0.32/share in year ago quarter; after-tax realized income stood at $206.7M or $0.65/share compared to $127.6M or $0.46/share in year ago quarter.
- "With a record $92B of available capital to invest, a robust fundraising pipeline over the next 18 months and compelling fund performance, we remain well positioned to make opportunistic investments and to continue our earnings growth in the coming quarters and years," CEO & President Michael Arougheti commented.
- Fee-related earnings stood at $205.7M compared to $129.3M in year ago quarter.
- Total AUM stood at $325B (+57% Y/Y) while total fee paying AUM stood at 199B (+56% Y/Y); AUM increase was led by fundraising from SDL II and PCS II in U.S. direct lending, ACE V in European direct lending, second special opportunities fund in Private Equity and from funds in the real estate equity and debt strategies.
- As of Mar.31, 2022, the company's perpetual capital stood at $82.7B (+63% Y/Y) led by acquisition of Black Creek in Real Assets and by fundraising in U.S. direct lending, European direct lending and alternative credit.
- The company declared a $0.61/share quarterly dividend.
- Shares trading 1.5% higher premarket.