Interpublic Group of Companies Non-GAAP EPS of $0.47 beats by $0.08, revenue of $2.23B beats by $60M
Apr. 28, 2022 7:15 AM ETThe Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Interpublic Group of Companies press release (NYSE:IPG): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.47 beats by $0.08.
- Revenue of $2.23B (+9.9% Y/Y) beats by $60M.
- CEO comment: "While macro uncertainty is still elevated as a result of geopolitical and public health issues, we recently refreshed our bottom-up outlook for the year with key clients and with our operating teams, and the tone of the business remains positive. As such, we are updating our outlook for the year, from the previously-announced expectation for 5% organic revenue growth in 2022 to approximately 6%, on this key metric. This would be an especially strong result, given that it compounds IPG’s outstanding multi-year growth stack. We are also re-iterating our expectation for adjusted EBITA margin of 16.6% for the full year."