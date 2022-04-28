Southwest Airlines’ (NYSE:LUV) bullish forecast on travel demand and airline economics is fomenting gains on Thursday.

The Dallas-based low-cost carrier reported a larger than expected loss in the first quarter, while narrowly beating revenue estimates of $4.67 billion by $20 million. While the headline figures were not enough to make traders fall in love, the market appeared enamored enough with the optimistic forecast that the airline will return to profitability for the remainder of the year.

"While the impact from the Omicron variant in January and February disrupted our anticipated profit recovery in first quarter 2022, we returned to strong profitability in March 2022 on surging travel demand,” CEO Bob Jordan said.

Additionally, Jordan noted that the air carrier has had great success in hiring new staff, a significant positive factor given competitors like JetBlue Airways and Alaska Air Group saw shares dive on staffing concerns in their recent earnings releases.

“We have made great progress against our hiring plans for this year, increasing our headcount by approximately 3,300 in first quarter 2022, alone, net of attrition,” Jordan explained. “We remain intensely focused on our hiring and training efforts as we work diligently to restore our network and position the Company for future growth.”

Elsewhere, the company noted that a rise in fuel costs will be counteracted by the company’s fuel-cost hedging program and the ability to pass cost increases on to consumers. Still, there remain issues in maintaining capacity, a common refrain across low cost carriers in April.

“Based on current cost trends, the Company expects second quarter 2022 CASM (ex-gas) to increase in the range of 14 percent to 18 percent compared with second quarter 2019 due to labor rate inflation across all workgroups; inflation in airport costs; and headwinds from operating at suboptimal productivity levels,” the release notes. “The Company continues to experience higher unit cost inflation as it continues to navigate the pandemic recovery and capacity levels remain muted due to available staffing challenges.”

Shares gained 3.4% in pre-market trading.

