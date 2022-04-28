Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) stock rises 2.9% in Thursday premarket trading after the data center and record storage REIT posted record revenue and adjusted EBITDA in Q1 and reaffirmed its 2022 guidance.

Q1 adjusted FFO per share of $0.91, topping the average analyst estimate of $0.71, increased from $0.81 in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 total revenue of $1.25B beat the $1.24B consensus and increased from $1.08B in Q1 2021. Storage revenue of $751M rose by 6% to $751M, and Service revenue surged 33% Y/Y to $497M.

Global RIM business revenue increased 7.9% Y/Y, or 9.8% excluding the impact of foreign exchange. Global Data Center business revenue jumped 36.4%, or 38.1% when excluding FX impact.

Q1 adjusted EBITDA of $431M increased 13% to $431M; adjusted EBITDA margin, though slipped to 34.5% from 35.2%.

Iron Mountain still expects 2022 revenue of $5.13B-$5.28B and adjusted FFO per share of $3.70-$3.82, even when deconsolidating the businesses included in the acquisition of OSG Records Management Limited (excluding Ukraine), which in 2021 represented ~$45M of revenue and ~$15M of EBITDA.

Conference call at 8:30 AM ET.

