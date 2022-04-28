McDonald's rallies after international sales shine in Q1

McDonalds Corporation (NYSE:MCD) jumped in early trading after reporting Q1 results ahead of expectations despite facing costs pressures and seeing losses in Russia and Ukraine.

Global comparable sales increased 11.8%, with positive comparable sales recorded across all segments. Comparable sales were up 3.5% in the U.S. vs. +3.3% consensus. Comparable sales increased 20.4% for the International Operated Markets segment and were 14.7% higher for the International Developmental Licensed Markets segment.

In the U.S,. comparable sales growth was driven by strategic menu price increases, strong marketing promotions featuring the core menu and growth in digital channels, which continued to benefit from the prior year launch of the company's loyalty program. Strong operating performance and the continued reduction of COVID-related government restrictions in most markets drove positive comparable sales across the international segment, with strong performances in France and the U.K. standing out. For the International Developmental Licensed Markets segment, strong comparable sales driven by Japan and Brazil were partly offset by negative comparable sales in China due to continued COVID-19 resurgences and related government restrictions.

Consolidated operating income increased 1% during the quarter or 3% on a constant currency basis.

Net income was $1.104B vs. $1.54B a year ago. Costs to support the company's businesses in Russia and Ukraine dragged on the profit line, as well as a nonoperating expense to reserve for a potential settlement related to an international tax matter.

Shares of McDonald's (MCD) rose 2.01% premarket to $252.11 vs. the 52-week trading range of $217.68 to $271.15.