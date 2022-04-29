TotalEnergies Non-GAAP EPS of $3.40 beats by $0.61, revenue of $63.95B beats by $6.17B
Apr. 29, 2022 9:03 AM ETTotalEnergies SE (TTE)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- TotalEnergies press release (NYSE:TTE): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.40 beats by $0.61.
- Revenue of $63.95B (+65.5% Y/Y) beats by $6.17B.
- Hydrocarbon production was 2,843 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in the first quarter 2022, down 1% year-on-year.
- Russia's military aggression against Ukraine on February 24, 2022 and its consequences, have pushed oil prices to more than $100/b, exacerbating the upward trend seen since the second half of 2021 that stems from a lack of investment in hydrocarbons.
- Shares +2.24% PM.
- Correction note: The revised post corrects EPS.