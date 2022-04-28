Travel+Leisure Non-GAAP EPS of $0.69 misses by $0.03, revenue of $809M beats by $36.89M
Apr. 28, 2022 7:27 AM ETTravel + Leisure Co. (TNL)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Travel+Leisure press release (NYSE:TNL): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.69 misses by $0.03.
- Revenue of $809M (+28.8% Y/Y) beats by $36.89M.
Outlook: The Company is providing guidance regarding expectations for the 2022 full year: Adjusted EBITDA of $855 million to $875 million; VPG of approximately $3,200; Gross VOI sales of $1.9 billion to $2.0 billion.
The Company is providing guidance regarding expectations for the second quarter 2022: Adjusted EBITDA of $220 million to $230 million; VPG of approximately $3,300; Gross VOI sales of $500 million to $520 million.