Merck (NYSE:MRK) is trading higher in the pre-market Thursday after reporting better than expected financials for 1Q 2022 driven by ~50% YoY growth in worldwide sales that reached $15.9B thanks to $3.2B sales of the company’s COVID-19 pill molnupiravir.

Even excluding the contribution from molnupiravir, sales increased 19% YoY, and the company attributed the outperformance to the favorable impact of COVID recovery.

“Robust first quarter performance was driven by significant clinical advancements in our research pipeline and effective commercial execution across a broad set of key growth drivers,” Chief Executive Robert M. Davis ahead of the conference call at 8:00 a.m. EDT.

Cancer therapy, Keytruda generated $4.8B sales with ~23% YoY growth, while sales of Human Papillomavirus 9-valent Vaccine Gardasil and Gardasil 9 recorded $1.5B with 59% YoY growth. Animal Health sales reached $1.5B with ~4% YoY growth.

Gross margin for the quarter slipped to ~66% from ~70% in 1Q 2021, mainly due to the lower profit margin of molnupiravir as Merck (MRK) shares profit for the antiviral with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics. Meanwhile, net income for the quarter grew ~57% YoY to $4.3B.

The company has raised and narrowed its full-year guidance indicating $56.9B – $58.1B revenue and $7.24 – $7.36 non-GAAP EPS compared to $57.2B and $7.28 in the consensus, respectively.