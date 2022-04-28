Realogy Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.19, revenue of $1.6B
Apr. 28, 2022 7:32 AM ETRealogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Realogy press release (NYSE:RLGY): Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.19.
- Revenue of $1.64B (+6% Y/Y).
- 2022 guidance: Realogy now expects operating EBITDA for full year 2022 in the range of $750 to $800M from $800 to $850M, with the reduction from prior guidance predominantly attributable to the rising mortgage rate environment and its impact on financial results at the company's mortgage origination joint venture. This guidance is subject, among other things, to macroeconomic and housing market uncertainties, including those related to constrained inventory, inflation, and rising mortgage rates.