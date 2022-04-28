Domino's Pizza GAAP EPS of $2.50 misses by $0.58, revenue of $1.01B misses by $20M
- Domino's Pizza press release (NYSE:DPZ): Q1 GAAP EPS of $2.50 misses by $0.58.
- Revenue of $1.01B (+2.7% Y/Y) misses by $20M.
- U.S. same store sales decline of 3.6%; International same store sales growth (excluding foreign currency impact) of 1.2%.
- "We faced a number of headwinds during the first quarter, from the Omicron surge, to staffing shortages, to unprecedented inflation, which pressured our results. We are actively implementing strategies designed to address them; however, we expect some of these headwinds are likely to persist further into 2022," said Ritch Allison, Domino's Chief Executive Officer.