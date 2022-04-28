MACOM Technology Non-GAAP EPS of $0.68 beats by $0.02, revenue of $165.15M beats by $2.01M
Apr. 28, 2022 7:33 AM ETMACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (MTSI)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- MACOM Technology press release (NASDAQ:MTSI): FQ2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.68 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $165.15M (+9.7% Y/Y) beats by $2.01M.
- For the fiscal third quarter ending July 1, 2022, MACOM expects revenue to be in the range of $168 million to $172 million. Adjusted gross margin is expected to be between 61.0% and 63.0%, and adjusted earnings per share is expected to be between $0.68 and $0.72 utilizing an anticipated non-GAAP income tax rate of 3% and 71.3 million fully diluted shares outstanding.
- Shares +0.18% PM.