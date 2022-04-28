MACOM Technology Non-GAAP EPS of $0.68 beats by $0.02, revenue of $165.15M beats by $2.01M

  • MACOM Technology press release (NASDAQ:MTSI): FQ2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.68 beats by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $165.15M (+9.7% Y/Y) beats by $2.01M.
  • For the fiscal third quarter ending July 1, 2022, MACOM expects revenue to be in the range of $168 million to $172 million. Adjusted gross margin is expected to be between 61.0% and 63.0%, and adjusted earnings per share is expected to be between $0.68 and $0.72 utilizing an anticipated non-GAAP income tax rate of 3% and 71.3 million fully diluted shares outstanding.
  • Shares +0.18% PM.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.