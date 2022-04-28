Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) -1.8% pre-market Thursday after posting better than expected Q1 adjusted earnings and revenues, driven by higher end-user demand for equipment and services and the impact from changes in dealer inventories.

Q1 net income ticked higher to $1.54B, or $2.86/share, from $1.53B, or $2.77/share, in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 operating profit margin fell to 13.7% from 15.3% a year earlier but improved from 11.7% in Q4 2021.

Q1 sales by segment: Construction Industries +12% Y/Y to $6.11B, Energy and Transportation +12% to $5.04B, Resource Industries +30% to $2.83B, Financial Products +3% to $783M.

Higher freight and material costs weighed on profits, especially in Construction Industries, where profit rose just 1% Y/Y to $1.06B, and in Energy and Transportation, where profit fell 20% Y/Y to $538M.

Caterpillar (CAT) expects pricing will "more than offset" higher costs in FY 2022; Q1 pricing rose 6% Y/Y to add $704M to the top line, but higher costs weighed by $804M, and overall operating profit rose $41M to ~$1.9B.

The company did not provide detailed guidance, but said it expects Q2 sales will come in higher than Q1.

Caterpillar's (CAT) price return showed a 3.5% YTD gain but a 7% loss during the past year.