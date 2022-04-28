Archer Aviation rallies after bull call from JPMorgan on trillion dollar opportunity

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) pushed higher in early trading after JPMorgan initiated coverage with an Overweight rating.

The firm said Archer Aviation is an emerging transportation company developing an electric propulsion vertical takeoff and landing aircraft intended for direct sales to commercial customers like United Airlines, as well as part of a network Archer and its partners operate.

Archer is noted to be taking a pragmatic approach to aircraft design and commercialization, focusing on using proven components and partnering with key manufacturing partners.

Analyst Bill Peterson and team anticipate a near-term total addressable market post-certification already larger than today’s helicopter market size given purported noise and safety benefits relatively to helicopters.

"Longer term, we expect Archer’s market opportunity to potentially reach $1T over a few decades."

JPMorgan's December 2022 price target of $7 on Archer Aviation (ACHR) is based on a blend of future sales and profitability metrics as well as on an addressable market approach.

Shares of Archer Aviation (ACHR) rose 3.78% premarket to $3.84 vs. the 52-week trading range of $2.61 to $10.72.