Fortive Non-GAAP EPS of $0.70 beats by $0.02, revenue of $1.38B beats by $30M
Apr. 28, 2022 7:38 AM ETFortive Corporation (FTV)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Fortive press release (NYSE:FTV): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.70 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $1.38B (+9.5% Y/Y) beats by $30M.
- Guidance: For the second quarter of 2022, Fortive anticipates revenue of $1.39 billion to $1.43 billion vs consensus pf $1.44B, diluted net earnings per share from continuing operations to be in the range of $0.44 to $0.47 and adjusted diluted net earnings per share from continuing operations to be in the range of $0.70 to $0.73 vs consensus of $0.74. This guidance includes $40 million of impact to core revenue from Covid-related shutdowns in Shanghai, which we expect to normalize in the second half of the year.
For the full year 2022, Fortive now anticipates revenue of $5.77 billion to $5.88 billion vs consenus of $5.80B, diluted net earnings per share from continuing operations to be in the range of $2.07 to $2.16 and adjusted diluted net earnings per share from continuing operations to be in the range of $3.04 to $3.13 vs consensus of $3.09.