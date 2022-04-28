Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) is expecting more pricing pressure ahead for consumer products.

The Anglo-Dutch Dove soap manufacturer was anything but dovish about the impacts of the war in Ukraine, its impact on energy and raw material prices, and the anticipated impact for consumers globally. During its earnings call in early morning hours in the UK, the company noted its sales growth was driven primarily by pricing increases and expects more action is needed in the quarters ahead.

“High input cost inflation has been widespread across our markets and rose further during the first quarter as the war in Ukraine impacted global markets and commodities,” the company’s operational review noted. “In most of the markets in which we operate, market growth was driven by price which had an impact on volumes.”

Markets cited as “challenging” due to supply chain and inflation pressures included much of Europe and North America, India, China, Brazil, Vietnam, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

“There is more to do as we navigate our business through unprecedented cost inflation, but we are making good progress,” CEO Alan Jope said.

The- earnings pressure was noted to stem from numerous product inputs including palm oil and kernels, soybean oil, resins, aluminum, and petrochemicals. Of course, the impact of oil and gas prices are also expected to exact a toll.

Elevated inflation is expected to impact results at least for the remainder of the year as even the pass-through of price increases to customers will struggle to totally normalize margins in the near term. An earnings presentation forecasts margins to remain squeezed until 2023 or 2024.