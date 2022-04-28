GlycoMimetics GAAP EPS of -$0.28 beats by $0.03
Apr. 28, 2022 7:43 AM ETGlycoMimetics, Inc. (GLYC)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- GlycoMimetics press release (NASDAQ:GLYC): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.28 beats by $0.03.
- Cash and cash equivalents of $76.5M.
- There was no revenue recognized during the quarter.
- “During the first quarter, we advanced our transformation from a research company to a commercially-focused organization. Our clinical team continues to collect and confirm data and track events in real time from our Phase 3 trial in the relapsed/refractory patient population. Based on current projections, we now anticipate reaching our overall survival events trigger in mid-2023, with top line data disclosure shortly thereafter. Beyond uproleselan, we reiterate our plan to submit an IND for GMI-1687 in sickle cell disease in the first half of 2022,” commented Harout Semerjian, Chief Executive Officer.