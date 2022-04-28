Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) Q1 results beat analysts' estimates but the company raised its FY22 revenue outlook but lowered its EPS guidance.

Q1 non-GAAP EPS rose 63% Y/Y to $2.62, while revenue increased ~15% Y/Y to $7.81B.

The company said the increase in revenue was mainly driven by a 20% increase in volume. Key growth products, consisted of Trulicity, Verzenio, Jardiance, Taltz, Olumiant, Emgality, Retevmo, Cyramza and Tyvyt, representing 61% of total revenue for Q1, excluding revenue from COVID-19 antibodies.

Sales of diabetes therapies Trulicity rose +20% Y/Y to $1.74B, and Jardiance +34% to $419.4M.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 antibodies revenue grew +81% Y/Y to ~$1.47B.

Breast cancer drug Verzenio sales grew +74% Y/Y to $469.4M.

However, sales of chemotherapy Alimta declined -38% Y/Y to $343.9M. Revenue from Forteo, which to treat postmenopausal women who have osteoporosis, declined -31% Y/Y to $137.4M.

Lilly noted that revenue in the U.S. increased 31%, to $5.17B, but revenue outside the U.S. decreased 8%, to $2.64B.

Gross margin rose +16% Y/Y to $5.74B.

Lilly said research and development expenses decreased 4% to $1.61B, or 21% of revenue, largely due to lower development expenses for COVID-19 antibodies, partially offset by higher development expenses for late-stage assets.

Pipeline Update: Lilly (LLY) said it submitted an application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for mirikizumab to treat adults patients with moderately-to-severely active ulcerative colitis.

Outlook:

"Lilly delivered another quarter of volume-driven revenue growth led by key products and anticipates 2022 to be an exciting year with several potential approvals and new pipeline events," said David Ricks, Lilly's chair and CEO.

The company raised its 2022 revenue outlook to between $28.8B to $29.3B, compared to prior outlook of $27.8B to $28.3B.

Lilly now expects non-GAAP to be in the range of $8.15 to $8.30, compared to prior estimate of $8.50 to $8.65.

GAAP EPS is expected to between $7.30 to $7.45, compared to prior estimate of $8.00 to $8.15.

Lilly noted that both are inclusive of $0.55 of acquired IPR&D (in-process research and development and development) milestone charges.

Lilly (LLY) said that in Q1 2022, it had recognized acquired IPR&D and development milestone charges of $165.6M primarily related to a purchase of a Priority Review Voucher.

LLY +3.49% to $295.05 premarket April 28