Moderna seeks FDA nod to use COVID-19 vaccine in younger kids

Apr. 28, 2022 7:52 AM ETModerna, Inc. (MRNA)PFE, BNTXBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment

  • Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) shares are trading higher in the pre-market Thursday after the company said it submitted a request for emergency use authorization (EUA) to the U.S. regulators for use of its COVID-19 vaccine in children aged six months – six years.
  • Moderna (MRNA) expects the EUA submission to complete next week.
  • Cambridge, Massachusetts-based biotech said that similar requests are currently underway overseas to seek authorization for two doses of mRNA-1273 vaccine at 25 μg as the primary series.
  • Regulatory submissions are based on data from Phase 2/3 KidCOVE study for mRNA-1273, and the company said that the studies are ongoing to evaluate booster shots of the vaccine for all pediatric groups.
  • Early this week, rival vaccine makers, Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX) sought FDA’s EUA for a 10-µg booster dose of their vaccine for children aged five through 11 years.
