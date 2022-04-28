Domino's Pizza slumps after higher expenses outpace sales

Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) fell sharply on Thursday after missing estimates with its Q1 earnings report.

Same store sales declined 3.6% in the U.S. during Q1 and same-store sales at international stores increased 1.2% during the period.

DPZ said its market basket pricing to stores increased 11.9% during Q1. International franchise revenues also increased due to international retail sales growth, but were negatively impacted by changes in foreign currency exchange rates. Those increases were partially offset by lower U.S. stores revenues due to a 1.4% decline in U.S. retail sales.

Net income decreased 22.8% in Q1 due primarily to lower income from operations from lower U.S. company-owned store and supply chain operating margins and higher general and administrative expenses. Higher debt costs also factored in.

On the development front, the pizza chain operator had global net store growth of 213 stores in Q1, comprised of 37 net U.S. store openings and 176 net international store openings.

In a look at the balance sheet, Domino's Pizza (DPZ) ended the quarter with $165M in cash and $5.06B in total debt. The company also had $155.8M of available borrowing capacity under its 2021 variable funding notes, net of letters of credit issued of $44.2M.

Shares of Domino's Pizza (DPZ) fell 6.47% in premarket action on Thursday to add to the 6.95% peeled off in the week ahead of the report.