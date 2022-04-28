Yandex underway selling News and Zen to VKontakte amid fallout due to Ukraine war

Apr. 28, 2022

  • Termed as "Google of Russia", Yandex's (NASDAQ:YNDX) principal Russian operating subsidiary reached an agreement in principle with VKontakte (local Facebook equivalent) to sell Yandex's news aggregation platform and infotainment service Zen.
  • The step comes amid a further fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
  • While the parties have come to an agreement in principle on a transaction, they are continuing to discuss certain technical details.
  • VK is known outside Russia for its eponymous Facebook-esque social networking platform but the company has expanded into many other tech-enabled lines of business including productivity, gaming, marketplaces, food delivery, transport, recruitment, payment processing and even its own hardware with a baked in AI assistant.
  • Transaction is subject to approvals of FAS.
  • TechCrunch cites that the deal could be a asset swap instead of a cash transfer as VK has reported issues with servicing its own debt last month and it may not enough liquidity to pay debt holders.
  • The news comes immediately after it reported a net loss in Q1 yesterday and pulled back 2022 guidance over risk of additional Russia sanctions.
