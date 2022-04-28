Qualcomm surges as analysts point out diversification efforts help results, guidance

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) surged on Thursday after the semiconductor giant posted better-than-expected results and guidance, prompting several Wall Street analysts to highlight the company's recent efforts to diversify.

Bank of America analyst Tal Liani, who reiterated the firm's buy rating and $220 price target on Qualcomm (QCOM), noted that all of the company's revenue streams, including handsets and internet of things, saw strong growth.

"[Second-quarter] results beat consensus’ expectations on all fronts, with revenues of $11.2 [billion] vs. Street’s $10.6 [billion], driven by strong growth across all QCT (semis) revenue streams, especially handsets and IoT, which grew 56% and 61% [year-over-year], respectively," Liani wrote in a note to clients.

The analyst added that gross and operating margins also beat expectations, due to premium-tier smartphones.

Qualcomm (QCOM) shares surged more than 7% to $144.67 in premarket trading on Thursday.

In an interview with Seeking Alpha following the results, Qualcomm (QCOM) Chief Financial Officer Akash Palkhiwala said the company is "more and more becoming a processing company more than a communications company."

During the fiscal second-quarter, Qualcomm (QCOM) said it earned $3.21 per share on $11.16 billion in revenue, compared to estimates of $2.92 per share in earnings and $10.6 billion in sales.

Looking ahead, Qualcomm (QCOM) expects adjusted earnings to be between $2.75 and $2.95 per share and revenue to be between $10.5 billion and $11.3 billion, compared to estimates of $2.59 per share and $9.99 billion in sales.

Raymond James analyst Chris Caso reiterated the firm's buy rating and $222 price target, noting that Qualcomm (QCOM) "silenced the critics" with its report, especially those who were worried about the handset business in China.

"The main source of upside vs. expectations was share gains on Samsung’s flagship platform, which carries high Qualcomm content," Caso wrote, adding that Qualcomm guided to more than 50% year-over-year growth in its handset business for 2022, "which coupled with June guidance, implies strong sequential growth in September, which we believe will be driven by new high-end Android launches."

Deutshce Bank analyst Ross Seymore said that Qualcomm's (QCOM) ability to gain market share and its diversification efforts into areas such as automotive help assuage concerns.

"Furthermore, while questions around sustainability of Handset growth in the long terms remains (potential Apple [revenue] loss exiting [2023]), we believe the setup for continued growth for the [second-half] remains strong as all the drivers for F2Q/F3Q are joined by typical seasonality and incremental supply," Seymore wrote in a note to clients.

Prior to Qualcomm's (QCOM) earnings release, Daiwa analyst Louis Miscioscia placed the company on his top picks list due to the "number of growth drivers" beyond the 5G market.