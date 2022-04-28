Orion Oyj GAAP EPS of €0.41, revenue of €270.6M
Apr. 28, 2022 7:59 AM ETOrion Oyj (ORINF)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Orion Oyj press release (OTCPK:ORINF): Q1 GAAP EPS of €0.41.
- Revenue of €270.6M (+0.7% Y/Y).
- Operating profit was €71M
- Profit before taxes was €72M
- Equity ratio was 53%.
- Return on capital employed before taxes was 36%.
- Return on equity after taxes was 33% vs. 35% last year.
- Cash flow per share before financial items was €0.23.
- The outlook for 2022 remains unchanged. Orion estimates that net sales in 2022 will be at a similar level as in 2021 (net sales in 2021 were €1,041 million). Operating profit is estimated to be at a similar level as in 2021 (operating profit in 2021 was €243 million), report.