International Paper (NYSE:IP) shares surged nearly 7% in pre-market on Thursday after printing promising results.

The world’s largest paper and pulp company reported Non-GAAP EPS $0.20 above expectations set at $0.56 and revenue of $5.24 billion that bested expectations by $280 million. The latter figure represented a 14% rise from the year prior and came in above the company’s prior outlook as it was able to navigate inflationary headwinds successfully.

"Commercially and operationally we performed well in the quarter to overcome significantly higher input costs,” CEO Mark Sutton said. “Looking ahead to the second quarter, we anticipate stable demand at elevated levels.”

He added that the company’s price increases are expected to exceed the impact of inflation and ensure continued strong results.

Moving forward, the company is also actively pursuing “strategic options” for its equity investment in the Russian pulp and paper leader Ilim Group, including a sale. Earnings from the investment totaled $93 million in the first quarter of 2022, driven by higher sales to Russia’s key economic ally in China as sanctions shut off other options.

