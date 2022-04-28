Mastercard Non-GAAP EPS of $2.76 beats by $0.60, revenue of $5.2B beats by $300M
Apr. 28, 2022
Mastercard Incorporated (MA)
- Mastercard press release (NYSE:MA): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.76 beats by $0.60.
- Revenue of $5.2B (+23.8% Y/Y) beats by $300M.
- Shares +1.6% PM.
- Gross dollar volume growth of 17%, on a local currency basis, to $1.9 trillion.
- Cross-border volume growth of 53% on a local currency basis.
- Switched transactions growth of 22%.
- CEO comment: "We’re seeing strong traction in consumer and small business payments, Mastercard Installments and our work across the digital asset space. This complements the continued growth of acceptance and the expansion of our services capabilities through our acquisition of Dynamic Yield."