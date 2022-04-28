Twitter Non-GAAP EPS of $0.90 beats by $0.87, revenue of $1.2B misses by $30M

  • Twitter press release (NYSE:TWTR): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.90 beats by $0.87.
  • Revenue of $1.2B (+15.4% Y/Y) misses by $30M.
  • Shares +0.95% PM.
  • Advertising revenue totaled $1.11 billion, an increase of 23%, or 26% on a constant currency basis.
  • Subscription and other revenue totaled $94 million, a decrease of 31% year-over-year, or a decrease of 5% year-over-year.
  • Costs and expenses totaled $1.33 billion, an increase of 35% year-over-year. This resulted in an operating loss of $128 million and -11% operating margin, compared to an operating income of $52 million or 5% operating margin in the same period of the previous year.
  • Stock-based compensation (or SBC) expense grew 60% year-over-year to $177 million and was approximately 15% of total revenue.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities in the quarter was $126 million, compared to $390 million in the same period last year. Capital expenditures totaled $161 million, compared to $179 million in the same period last year.
  • Average monetizable daily active usage was 229.0 million for Q1, up 15.9% compared to Q1 of the prior year.
  • Average US mDAU was 39.6 million for Q1, up 6.4% compared to Q1 of the prior year.
  • Average international mDAU was 189.4 million for Q1, up 18.1% compared to Q1 of the prior year.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.