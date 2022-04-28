Twitter Non-GAAP EPS of $0.90 beats by $0.87, revenue of $1.2B misses by $30M
Apr. 28, 2022 8:03 AM ETTwitter, Inc. (TWTR)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA10 Comments
- Twitter press release (NYSE:TWTR): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.90 beats by $0.87.
- Revenue of $1.2B (+15.4% Y/Y) misses by $30M.
- Shares +0.95% PM.
- Advertising revenue totaled $1.11 billion, an increase of 23%, or 26% on a constant currency basis.
- Subscription and other revenue totaled $94 million, a decrease of 31% year-over-year, or a decrease of 5% year-over-year.
- Costs and expenses totaled $1.33 billion, an increase of 35% year-over-year. This resulted in an operating loss of $128 million and -11% operating margin, compared to an operating income of $52 million or 5% operating margin in the same period of the previous year.
- Stock-based compensation (or SBC) expense grew 60% year-over-year to $177 million and was approximately 15% of total revenue.
- Net cash provided by operating activities in the quarter was $126 million, compared to $390 million in the same period last year. Capital expenditures totaled $161 million, compared to $179 million in the same period last year.
- Average monetizable daily active usage was 229.0 million for Q1, up 15.9% compared to Q1 of the prior year.
- Average US mDAU was 39.6 million for Q1, up 6.4% compared to Q1 of the prior year.
- Average international mDAU was 189.4 million for Q1, up 18.1% compared to Q1 of the prior year.