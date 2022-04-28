Perficient Non-GAAP EPS of $0.98 beats by $0.03, revenue of $222.1M beats by $2.44M
Apr. 28, 2022 8:04 AM ETPerficient, Inc. (PRFT)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Perficient press release (NASDAQ:PRFT): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.98 beats by $0.03.
- Revenue of $222.1M (+31.2% Y/Y) beats by $2.44M.
- Guidance: Perficient expects its second quarter 2022 revenue to be in the range of $224 million to $230 million vs consensus 0f $ 226.82M. Second quarter GAAP earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $0.71 to $0.74. Second quarter adjusted earnings per share a non-GAAP measure; is expected to be in the range of $1.04 to $1.07 vs consensus of $0.73.
Perficient is raising its full year 2022 revenue guidance to a range of $917 million to $942 million vs consensus of $927.60M, raising its 2022 GAAP earnings per share to a range of $3.08 to $3.19 and raising its 2022 adjusted earnings per share guidance to a range of $4.24 to $4.36 vs consensus of $2.98.