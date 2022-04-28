Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Non-GAAP EPS of -$1.49 misses by $0.03, revenue of $213.26M misses by $29.56M; updates FY22 guidance
Apr. 28, 2022 8:04 AM ETAlnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals press release (NASDAQ:ALNY): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$1.49 misses by $0.03.
- Revenue of $213.26M (+20.1% Y/Y) misses by $29.56M.
- Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $2.24 billion as of March 31, 2022 compared to $2.44 billion as of December 31, 2021 with the decrease primarily due to our operating loss in the first quarter of 2022.
- 2022 Updated Financial Guidance: Net revenues from collaborations and royalties of $175M – $225M; Non-GAAP R&D and SG&A expenses of $1,390M – $1,450M.