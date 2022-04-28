W.W. Grainger GAAP EPS of $7.07 beats by $0.90, revenue of $3.6B beats by $90M

  • W.W. Grainger press release (NYSE:GWW): Q1 GAAP EPS of $7.07 beats by $0.90.
  • Revenue of $3.6B (+16.9% Y/Y) beats by $90M.
  • Expanded gross margin by 245 bps compared to the first quarter of 2021
  • Operating earnings of $534 million, up 49.2%, resulting in EPS of $7.07, an increase of 57.8% versus the first quarter of 2021
  • Produced operating cash flow of $343 million, up 16.7%; returned $163 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases
  • Increases full year 2022 guidance, including updated EPS range of $25.00 - $27.00
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.