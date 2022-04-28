W.W. Grainger GAAP EPS of $7.07 beats by $0.90, revenue of $3.6B beats by $90M
Apr. 28, 2022 8:10 AM ETW.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
- W.W. Grainger press release (NYSE:GWW): Q1 GAAP EPS of $7.07 beats by $0.90.
- Revenue of $3.6B (+16.9% Y/Y) beats by $90M.
- Expanded gross margin by 245 bps compared to the first quarter of 2021
- Operating earnings of $534 million, up 49.2%, resulting in EPS of $7.07, an increase of 57.8% versus the first quarter of 2021
- Produced operating cash flow of $343 million, up 16.7%; returned $163 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases
- Increases full year 2022 guidance, including updated EPS range of $25.00 - $27.00