Carpenter Technology Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.20, revenue of $489M
Apr. 28, 2022 8:11 AM ETCarpenter Technology Corporation (CRS)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Carpenter Technology press release (NYSE:CRS): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.20.
- Revenue of $489M (+39.0% Y/Y).
- “Looking ahead, we believe we are well positioned for continued, long-term growth. We see strong demand tailwinds continuing in each of our end-use markets. We have realized pricing gains in both our contracted and transactional business. By working closely with our customers, we will continue to provide critical solutions to address their current and future material challenges.”
- Cash provided from operating activities in the third quarter of fiscal year 2022 was $35.3 million compared to cash provided from operating activities of $3.8 million in the same quarter last year.
- Free cash flow in the third quarter of fiscal year 2022 was $0.4 million, compared to negative $24.5 million in the same quarter last year.