Altria Group (NYSE:MO) dropped 2% in premarket trading on a report that the Biden administration is expected to take steps to advance a potential ban on menthol cigarettes. British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) fell 1.8%.

The Food and Drug Administration is expected to publish rules on Thursday that detail the plan, according to a WSJ report, which cited people familiar. The menthol ban wouldn't start for at least two years.

A potential U.S. menthol ban would likely impact British American Tobacco (BTI), which owns Newport, the No. 1 menthol-cigarette brand in the U.S. Marlboro maker Altria (MO) is the No. 2 brand in the U.S. for menthol cigarettes.

22nd Century Group (XXII), which is which is working on cigarettes with reduced nicotine levels, gained 3% in premarket trading on Thursday amid the WSJ report.

Recall in January Bank of America cut Altria (MO) to neutral from buy as the firm pointed to a regulatory headwind this year with menthol rulemaking plans expected by April.

A year ago the Washington Post reported that the Biden administration was likely to announce a ban on menthol cigarettes.