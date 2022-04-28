MarineMax pops after strong backlog of orders leads to earnings topper

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) soared in early trading on Thursday after the company powered past consensus marks with its Q1 earnings report.

Same-store sales rose 7% against a tough comparable from a year ago when the same-store sales jetted 45% higher.

The strong sales tally was driven by strong overall demand for boating despite the lean inventories. MarineMax (HZO) said that its significant geographic and product diversification and growth in gross profit helped drive drive more than a 37% increase in net income and a 40% increase in EPS. Acquisitions were also a positive factor during the quarter.

CEO update: "As we enter our most active season, our demand and backlog provides us with continued confidence for the balance of fiscal 2022 and beyond. We anticipated two years ago that boating would be one of the beneficiaries of a changed world. This quarter is evidence of the sustainability of that trend and MarineMax's ability to leverage our scale, global presence, product diversification, technology advancements, strong balance sheet and cycle tested team. Our record March quarter margins reflects the success of our ongoing focus of growing our higher margin and recurring revenue."

Looking ahead, MarineMax (HZO) guided for FY22 EPS of $7.90 to $8.30 vs. $7.60 to $8.00 prior view and $7.88 consensus.

Shares of MarineMax (HZO) jumped 9.00% premarket to $39.50 vs. the 52-week trading range of $35.60 to $70.89.