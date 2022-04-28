Exela signs multi-year deal with Europe-based financial company, Finanz Informatik
Apr. 28, 2022 8:18 AM ETExela Technologies, Inc. (XELA)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) is trading 7.4% higher premarket after it signed a multi-year license deal with Finanz Informatik, the IT service provider of the Savings Banks Finance, a financial institution with ~$3.5T in assets, 300K employees and 67M customers.
- The project is valued at a TCV of several million dollars over the next few years.
- The latest project will enable a standard, comprehensive end to end solution replacing many of the local solutions developed over the years.
- Exela will introduce Digital Mailroom and the AI-based distribution and process control will be carried out by Plexus CaseVision.