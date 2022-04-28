NexPoint Real Estate Finance GAAP EPS of $0.81
Apr. 28, 2022 8:19 AM ETNexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NREF)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- NexPoint Real Estate Finance press release (NYSE:NREF): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.81.
- 2Q22 EPS guidance is $0.55 at the midpoint.
- Matt McGraner, Chief Investment Officer of NREF, said "Once again, NREF delivered another strong quarter for our shareholders, generating $1.23 per diluted share of earnings available for distribution, an increase of 186% compared to the same period last year. As we enter a period of potential instability with rising rates and inflation, we believe our defensively constructed portfolio and diversified capital stack will prove to be resilient in turbulent environments."