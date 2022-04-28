T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW) Q1 earnings fell short of the Wall Street expectations on Thursday as volatile markets during the quarter led to net client outflows and a decline in U.S. equities.

"Fears that the Fed was 'behind the curve' and would have to act aggressively to curb inflation weighed heavily on sentiment throughout the quarter. Investors also worried about the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus," said President and CEO Rob Sharps." Then just as omicron cases started to fade, Russia's invasion of Ukraine added to investors' worries, he added.

Assets under management of $1.55T slid from $1.69T at the beginning of the quarter due to market depreciation and net cash outflows.

Q1 adjusted EPS of $2.62, trailing the consensus of $2.76, declined from $3.17 in Q4 and $3.01 in Q1 2021. Still, T. Rowe Price (TROW) shares are rising 1.5% in Thursday premarket trading.

"Inflows of $6.7B to multi-asset, $5.3B to fixed income, and $0.8B to alternative products only partially offset the $18.1B of outflows from our equity strategies, resulting in net outflows of $5.3B for the quarter," Sharps said.

Q1 net revenue of $1.86B matched consensus and declined from $1.96B in Q4 and increased from $1.69B in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 adjusted operating expenses of $1.04B were unchanged from Q4 and increased from $909.2M in Q1 2021.

