Church & Dwight Co., Inc.(NYSE:CHD) shares slid in pre-market trading as price pressures impact earnings forecasts.

The household products manufacturer reported narrow beats on top and bottom line results for its first quarter earnings, noting modest sales growth across the business. However, the company’s forecast for the full coming quarter and full year fell short of analyst expectations as the company tempered its EPS growth guidance.

"As a result of this rapidly changing environment, we expect to experience higher inflation at a faster rate than our price increases take effect,” CEO Matthew Farrell commented. “Reflecting the impact of higher cost inflation, we now expect EPS to be at 4%, the low end of our 4-8% range.”

Farrell explained that gross margins will remain depressed from the year prior against these inflationary pressures, with a drop of about 200 basis points projected for the second quarter. EPS figures are expected to contract 8% year over year due in large part to this impact.

More optimistically, the company’s release explains that price increases across products and productivity improvements will be pursued to lessen inflationary impacts. Management also indicated its belief that supply chain issues are nearing their peak and is hopeful dynamics will improve into year-end.

For Thursday’s trading, however, the pessimistic outlook on 2022’s prospects are prompting a slide for the stock. Shares declined nearly 5% in pre-market trading.

Read more about elevated expectations for consumer staples stocks and the implications for investors.