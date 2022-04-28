Hot Stocks: FB jumps on earnings beat; MCD, PYPL rise; BTU posts quarterly loss

Earnings news remained the crucial catalyst in Thursday's pre-market action. Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) stepped into the spotlight, with the Facebook parent posting a double-digit percentage rally in the wake of its quarterly report.

McDonald's (MCD) and PayPal (PYPL) also received a boost from corporate results. Both saw pre-market gains after the release of their respective financial figures.

On the other side of the spectrum, Peabody Energy (BTU) plunged before the opening bell, as labor shortages and heavy rains in Australia led to a Q1 loss.

Gainers

A better-than-expected profit figure prompted a surge of buying interest in Facebook parent Meta Platforms (FB). The stock jumped 16% in pre-market action.

The social media giant missed expectations with its revenue total, which rose just 7% from last year to reach $27.9B. However, investors focused on earnings figures that topped projections, despite net income that declined 21% from last year.

FB said daily active users rose 4% to 1.96B. That number also came in above the amount that analysts were predicting.

McDonald's (MCD) advanced in the wake of its quarterly results as well. Boosted by strong international sales, the fast-food behemoth beat expectations on both its top and bottom lines, sending the stock higher by about 2%.

Even with elevated costs and disruptions caused by the Ukraine war, global comparable sales rose 11.8% in the quarter. This contributed to an 11% increase in total revenue, which climbed to $5.67B.

In another earnings-related advance, PayPal (PYPL) climbed 3% in pre-market trading after posting revenue that exceeded expectations. The firm's bottom-line figure met projections.

Decliner

Disappointing financial figures inspired a selling spree in shares of Peabody Energy (BTU). The coal miner reported a GAAP loss, dramatically missing the amount predicted by analysts, who had predicted a profit.

BTU said the quarter was impacted by COVID-related labor shortages. In addition, the company saw production and logistic problems in its Australian operations, prompted by record rainfall in the area.

Weighed down by the earnings report, BTU sank 18% before the opening bell.

