Align Technology, Stanley Black & Decker, Teladoc Health among premarket losers' pack
- Teladoc Health (TDOC) -44% on Q1 earnings release.
- 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (FLWS) -28% on Q3 earnings release.
- Align Technology (ALGN) -21% on Q1 earnings release.
- Vivakor (VIVK) -19%.
- Peabody Energy (BTU) -18% on Q1 earnings release.
- GeoVax Labs (GOVX) -16% on Q1 earnings release.
- Ocuphire Pharma (OCUP) -11%. on completion of last clinical trial supporting the planned 2022 NDA submission alongwith positive results from MIRA-4 pediatric safety trial.
- Greenhill & Co. (GHL) -10% on Q1 earnings release.
- JinkoSolar Holding (JKS) -7% on Q1 earnings release.
- Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) -7% on Q1 earnings release.
- Vallon Pharmaceuticals (VLON) -6%.
- Heritage Insurance Holdings (HRTG) -5% after reports prelim Q1 weather losses.