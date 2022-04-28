Jobless claims down 5K to 180K
Apr. 28, 2022 8:30 AM ETBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Initial Jobless Claims: -5K to 180K vs. 181K consensus and 185K prior (revised from 184K).
- 4-week moving average was 179,750, an increase of 2,250 from the previous week's revised average of 177,500.
- The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 1.0% for the week ended April 16, unchanged from the previous week's unrevised rate.
- The advance number of actual initial claims under state programs, unadjusted, totaled 202,983 in the week ended Apr. 23, a increase of 5,005 (or 2.5%) from the previous week. The seasonal factors had expected an increase of 10,371 (or 5.2 percent) from the previous week. There were 611,236 initial claims in the comparable week in 2021.
- Continuing jobless claims of 1.408M vs. 1.409M prior and 1.403M consensus.