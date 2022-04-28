Ocuphire stock falls 13% despite phase 3 trial in kids of eye drop Nyxol meets main goal

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) said it received positive results from a phase 3 trial in children, which is the last trial supporting the planned filing seeking approval of its eye drop Nyxol, to reverse pharmacologically-induced dilation of pupil (mydriasis).

The phase 3 trial, dubbed MIRA-4, enrolled 23 children between the ages 3 years and 11 years of age who received Nyxol (0.75% phentolamine ophthalmic solution) or placebo (Nyxol vehicle).

Ocuphire (OCUP) said the results showed that Nyxol led to a rapid reversal of pharmacologically-induced mydriasis (RM) and a favorable safety profile.

The company added that the drug's efficacy and safety in children was consistent with that seen in previous studies, enrolled both adolescents and adults.

Ocuphire's (OCUP) had previously reported results from the phase 3 studies, dubbed MIRA-3 and MIRA-2.

The company said the main goal of the MIRA-4 trial was met with Nyxol showing a favorable safety and tolerability profile.

Secondary efficacy goals: At 90 minutes post-dose, 64% of Nyxol treated children had returned to baseline pupil diameter (PD) compared to 25% on placebo.

At 24 hours post-dose, 91% of Nyxol treated children returned to baseline PD compared to 51% on placebo.

Ocuphire (OCUP) noted that it plans to submit an new drug application (NDA) that includes the results of MIRA-1, MIRA-2, MIRA-3, and MIRA-4 with the U.S. FDA in late 2022.

The company is also evaluating partnering and distribution options for a commercial launch of Nyxol, targeted for H2 2023, if the drug is approved.

OCUP -13.30% to $2.02 premarket April 28