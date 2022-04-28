Q1 GDP (initial estimate) -1.4% vs. +1.1% consensus and +6.9% in Q4.

The drop in GDP resulted from lower private inventory investment, exports, federal government spending, and state and local government spending. At the same time, imports, which are subtracted from GDP, increased.

PCE price index: +7.0% vs. +6.4% prior.

Core PCE prices: +5.2% vs. +5.4% consensus and 5.0% in Q4.

Although, GDP fell 1.4% in Q1, personal consumption rose 2.7%, RSM U.S. Chief Economist Joseph Brusuelas points out. "Investment increases 7.3% as activity in the real economy remains remarkably stout. To put it bluntly, the economy is expanding at such a brisk pace that Americans turned to external sources to meet demand."

Real disposable personal income declined 2.0% in Q1 compared with a 5.6% decline in Q4.

Personal saving was $1.21T in Q1 compared with $1.39T in Q4; that brings the personal saving rate, as a percentage of disposable personal income to 6.6% in Q1, down from 7.7% in Q4.

Note that today's release is an "advance" estimate. The Commerce Department's second estimate will come on May 26.

On Tuesday, Consumer confidence under pressure in April